Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/13
1. Washington (19-2) def. Summit (10-3), 7-5.
2. Eureka (12-2) was idle.
3. Marquette (9-3) was idle.
4. Troy Buchanan (13-5) lost to Francis Howell (9-3), 3-2.
5. Summit (10-3) lost to Washington (19-2), 7-5.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (8-3) def. Francis Howell North (2-10), 14-3.
7. Parkway South (7-6) lost to Summit (10-3), 11-1.
8. Parkway West (5-5) lost to Seckman (10-5), 8-3.
9. Oakville (7-4) def. Rosati-Kain (0-7), 11-1.
10. Francis Howell (9-3) def. Troy Buchanan (13-5), 3-2.

Small school schools - 9/13
1. Sullivan (6-4) def. Owensville (2-10), 16-0.
2. Hillsboro (11-5) lost to Washington (19-2), 5-1.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-7) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (12-4) def. Lutheran St. Charles (1-4), 10-2.
5. St. Pius X (7-4) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (2-11) was idle.
7. Borgia (5-2) at Tolton Catholic, 5 p.m.
8. Valley Park (5-4) def. Bayless (5-2), 22-2.
9. Warrenton (4-4) at St. Charles (2-5), 4:15 p.m.
10. Winfield (8-3) at Orchard Farm (4-2), 4:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

