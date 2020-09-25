|Large school schools - 9/24
|1. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) at Holt (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Troy Buchanan (9-3) vs. Timberland (5-7), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Washington (11-4) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-12), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Fox (9-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-9) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-6) vs. Lafayette (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (1-0) at Borgia (6-4), 4 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/24
|1. Sullivan (12-5) vs. New Haven (4-9), 4:30 p.m.
|2. St. Pius X (5-2) was idle.
|3. Jefferson (5-5) at Cape Girardeau Central, 6 p.m.
|4. Warrenton (8-4) vs. St. Charles (5-5), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Winfield (8-6) was idle.
|6. Borgia (6-4) vs. Summit (1-0), 4 p.m.
|7. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (7-6) at De Soto (2-13), 6 p.m.
|9. Owensville (12-6) vs. Pacific (5-7), 4:30 p.m.
|10. St. Charles (5-5) at Warrenton (8-4), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.