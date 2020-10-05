|Large school schools - 10/4
|1. Washington (15-4) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (12-4) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (13-5) was idle.
|4. Fox (12-4) was idle.
|5. Eureka (6-0) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (5-1) was idle.
|8. Oakville (3-2) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (7-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (4-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/4
|1. Sullivan (14-6) was idle.
|2. Warrenton (13-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (8-3) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (10-11) was idle.
|5. Winfield (10-10) was idle.
|6. Borgia (7-6) was idle.
|7. Rosati-Kain (1-0) was idle.
|8. Westminster (0-3) was idle.
|9. Owensville (13-7) was idle.
|10. Lutheran South (3-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
