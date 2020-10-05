 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/4
1. Washington (15-4) was idle.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (12-4) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (13-5) was idle.
4. Fox (12-4) was idle.
5. Eureka (6-0) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (13-7) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (5-1) was idle.
8. Oakville (3-2) was idle.
9. Lafayette (7-0) was idle.
10. Summit (4-1) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/4
1. Sullivan (14-6) was idle.
2. Warrenton (13-4) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (8-3) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (10-11) was idle.
5. Winfield (10-10) was idle.
6. Borgia (7-6) was idle.
7. Rosati-Kain (1-0) was idle.
8. Westminster (0-3) was idle.
9. Owensville (13-7) was idle.
10. Lutheran South (3-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

