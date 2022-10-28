|Large school schools - 10/27
|1. Washington (34-4) def. Warrenton (16-10), 10-0.
|2. Summit (23-5) was idle.
|3. Eureka (21-6) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (28-6) def. Liberty (KC), 10-0.
|5. Hillsboro (23-10) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (27-10) was idle.
|7. Marquette (20-11) lost to Liberty (KC), 3-1.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (19-8) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (17-11) was idle.
|10. Parkway West (17-10) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/27
|1. St. Dominic (22-5) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (20-13) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (17-9) was idle.
|4. Notre Dame (13-10) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (16-12) was idle.
|6. Westminster (20-6) was idle.
|7. Borgia (14-13) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (13-12) was idle.
|9. Union (15-14) was idle.
|10. Warrenton (16-10) lost to Washington (34-4), 10-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.