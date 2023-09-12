|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Washington (15-1) vs. Fox (0-5) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell (9-4) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (9-1) vs. Incarnate Word (2-5) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|4. Troy Buchanan (9-2) def. Sullivan (6-6), 11-2.
|5. Eureka (6-3) was idle.
|6. Summit (5-4) vs. Lafayette (5-2) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|7. Marquette (3-7) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (8-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (4-9) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|9. Lafayette (5-2) vs. Summit (5-4) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (4-9) vs. Lindbergh (8-5) at Chesterfield Valley, 7 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. Sullivan (6-6) lost to Troy Buchanan (9-2), 11-2.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (7-5) vs. St. Pius X (1-3), 4 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (8-4) def. Warrenton (6-6), 3-2.
|4. St. Pius X (1-3) at Windsor (Imperial) (7-5), 4 p.m.
|5. Westminster (7-2) vs. Parkway North (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Notre Dame (1-6) lost to Lutheran St. Charles (3-5), 16-9.
|7. Warrenton (6-6) lost to St. Dominic (8-4), 3-2.
|8. Union (6-5) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (5-1) was idle.
|10. Borgia (6-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.