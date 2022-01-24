 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 1/23
1. Eureka (25-2) was idle.
2. Washington (32-5) was idle.
3. Summit (28-3) was idle.
4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-9) was idle.
6. Parkway South (23-10) was idle.
7. Hillsboro (24-8) was idle.
8. Lafayette (16-13) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (25-9) was idle.
10. Oakville (15-12) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 1/23
1. Sullivan (27-10) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (17-8) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (16-11) was idle.
4. Valley Park (19-3) was idle.
5. Warrenton (18-11) was idle.
6. St. Charles (13-13) was idle.
7. Lutheran South (13-12) was idle.
8. Incarnate Word (17-13) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (13-11) was idle.
10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/191. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. F…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/181. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. F…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/221. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. F…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/211. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. F…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/171. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. F…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 1/201. Eureka (25-2) was idle.2. Washington (32-5) was idle.3. Summit (28-3) was idle.4. Marquette (25-9) was idle.5. F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News