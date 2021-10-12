|Large school schools - 10/11
|1. Eureka (24-1) was idle.
|2. Washington (25-5) at Union (8-15), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Summit (25-2) at Fox (15-13), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Marquette (23-8) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (21-7) was idle.
|6. Parkway South (19-8) vs. Cor Jesu (5-18) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
|7. Hillsboro (22-7) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (15-12) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (21-8) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (8-12), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Oakville (14-11) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/11
|1. Sullivan (22-9) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-7) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (16-10) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (18-2) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (15-10) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (13-12) was idle.
|7. Lutheran South (12-11) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (13-11) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (12-10) was idle.
|10. Winfield (13-11) was idle.