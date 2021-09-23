|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Eureka (15-1) def. Seckman (9-8), 6-2.
|2. Summit (18-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (15-6) vs. Webster Groves (7-8), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Washington (13-5) at Warrenton (4-7), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Parkway South (11-4) def. Parkway West (6-5), 3-1.
|6. Troy Buchanan (10-6) was idle.
|7. Oakville (10-6) def. Kirkwood (2-10), 10-7.
|8. Hillsboro (12-5) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (14-5) def. Francis Howell (6-7), 8-1.
|10. Timberland (11-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. Sullivan (14-4) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (12-5) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (13-4) was idle.
|4. Lutheran South (8-4) lost to Valley Park (14-1), 15-1.
|5. Nerinx Hall (7-1) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-7) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (14-1) def. Lutheran South (8-4), 15-1.
|8. New Haven (7-5) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (5-7) was idle.
|10. Winfield (6-5) was idle.