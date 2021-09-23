 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/22
1. Eureka (15-1) def. Seckman (9-8), 6-2.
2. Summit (18-1) was idle.
3. Marquette (15-6) vs. Webster Groves (7-8), 4:30 p.m.
4. Washington (13-5) at Warrenton (4-7), 4:30 p.m.
5. Parkway South (11-4) def. Parkway West (6-5), 3-1.
6. Troy Buchanan (10-6) was idle.
7. Oakville (10-6) def. Kirkwood (2-10), 10-7.
8. Hillsboro (12-5) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (14-5) def. Francis Howell (6-7), 8-1.
10. Timberland (11-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/22
1. Sullivan (14-4) was idle.
2. St. Dominic (12-5) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (13-4) was idle.
4. Lutheran South (8-4) lost to Valley Park (14-1), 15-1.
5. Nerinx Hall (7-1) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (5-7) was idle.
7. Valley Park (14-1) def. Lutheran South (8-4), 15-1.
8. New Haven (7-5) was idle.
9. Ursuline (5-7) was idle.
10. Winfield (6-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News