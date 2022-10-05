|Large school schools - 10/4
|1. Washington (27-3) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (11-9) at Lakeview Park, 4:30 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell (19-4) was idle.
|3. Summit (19-4) lost to Marquette (15-9), 5-3.
|4. Eureka (18-5) def. Lafayette (14-10), 1-0.
|5. Troy Buchanan (23-9) def. Francis Howell North (2-22), 13-2.
|6. Hillsboro (22-8) def. Herculaneum (4-9), 16-0.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (16-6) at Rock Bridge, 5:30 p.m.
|8. Marquette (15-9) def. Summit (19-4), 5-3.
|9. Lafayette (14-10) lost to Eureka (18-5), 1-0.
|10. Lindbergh (18-9) def. Fox (7-17), 5-1.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 10/4
|1. St. Dominic (21-4) def. Francis Howell Central (16-19), 11-2.
|2. Sullivan (15-10) def. Borgia (10-9), 6-0.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-11) was idle.
|4. Borgia (10-9) lost to Sullivan (15-10), 6-0.
|5. Notre Dame (11-8) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (15-8) def. St. Clair (0-19), 14-1.
|7. Westminster (14-5) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (10-10) lost to Hazelwood West (12-8), 14-0.
|9. Union (13-9) lost to Warrenton (12-7), 4-0.
|10. Winfield (13-11) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (19-8), 10-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.