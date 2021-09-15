 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/14
1. Summit (13-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (12-1) at Francis Howell (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
3. Marquette (11-3) was idle.
4. Washington (11-2) was idle.
5. Parkway South (8-3) was idle.
6. Troy Buchanan (8-5) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-3), 4 p.m.
7. Fox (11-5) was idle.
8. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3) vs. Troy Buchanan (8-5), 4 p.m.
9. Oakville (7-3) at St. Joseph's (0-5), 4:15 p.m.
10. Francis Howell Central (11-4) at Timberland (6-4), 4:15 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/14
1. Sullivan (6-4) vs. Union (2-4), 4:30 p.m.
2. St. Dominic (10-4) was idle.
3. Lutheran South (6-2) at Incarnate Word (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-4) was idle.
5. Winfield (5-4) at Warrenton (3-6), 4:15 p.m.
6. Incarnate Word (5-6) vs. Lutheran South (6-2), 4:15 p.m.
7. Warrenton (3-6) vs. Winfield (5-4), 4:15 p.m.
8. Nerinx Hall (5-1) was idle.
9. Valley Park (9-1) vs. Bayless (2-1), 4 p.m.
10. New Haven (5-3) at Owensville (5-4), 4:30 p.m (postponed).

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

