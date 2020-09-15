 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/14
1. Troy Buchanan (7-1) at Sullivan (6-2), 4:30 p.m.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (7-2) vs. Hickman (3-2), 4:30 p.m.
3. Washington (8-4) at Francis Howell (0-7), 4:30 p.m.
4. Fox (4-2) was idle.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-4) vs. De Soto (2-10), 4:15 p.m.
6. Francis Howell Central (7-4) at Francis Howell North (2-3), 4:15 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/14
1. Winfield (7-4) was idle.
2. Sullivan (6-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (7-1), 4:30 p.m.
3. St. Pius X (3-1) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (5-3), 4 p.m.
4. Jefferson (4-2) at St. Clair (4-4), 4:30 p.m.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
6. Borgia (3-2) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
9. Warrenton (4-3) vs. St. Dominic (3-8), 4:15 p.m.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-3) at St. Pius X (3-1), 4 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

