|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-1) at Sullivan (6-2), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (7-2) vs. Hickman (3-2), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Washington (8-4) at Francis Howell (0-7), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Fox (4-2) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-4) vs. De Soto (2-10), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (7-4) at Francis Howell North (2-3), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Winfield (7-4) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (6-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (7-1), 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Pius X (3-1) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (5-3), 4 p.m.
|4. Jefferson (4-2) at St. Clair (4-4), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
|6. Borgia (3-2) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (4-3) vs. St. Dominic (3-8), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (5-3) at St. Pius X (3-1), 4 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
