|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-0) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (7-1) was idle.
|3. Washington (7-4) was idle.
|4. Fox (4-2) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (6-4) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|8. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|9. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|10. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Winfield (7-4) was idle.
|2. Sullivan (5-2) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (3-0) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (4-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
|6. Borgia (3-2) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|8. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (3-3) was idle.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.