|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Summit (13-0) def. Marquette (11-3), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (12-1) vs. Pacific (5-7), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Marquette (11-3) lost to Summit (13-0), 3-0.
|4. Washington (11-2) lost to Hillsboro (9-4), 11-1.
|5. Parkway South (8-3) vs. Holt (2-8) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
|6. Troy Buchanan (8-5) was idle.
|7. Fox (11-5) lost to Fort Zumwalt South (6-5), 6-1.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3) lost to Francis Howell Central (11-4), 11-8.
|9. Oakville (7-3) def. Mehlville (3-5), 6-2.
|10. Francis Howell Central (11-4) def. Fort Zumwalt West (9-3), 11-8.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Sullivan (7-4) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (10-4) def. Notre Dame (4-5), 11-2.
|3. Lutheran South (6-2) def. Affton (1-5), 4-3.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-4) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-6), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Winfield (5-4) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-6) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (3-6) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (5-1) vs. Cor Jesu (3-7) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 4:30 p.m.
|9. Valley Park (9-1) was idle.
|10. New Haven (5-3) was idle.