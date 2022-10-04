 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/3
1. Washington (26-3) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (11-14) at Lakeview Park, 4:30 p.m.
2. Francis Howell (19-4) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (16-6), 4-3.
3. Summit (19-3) def. Webster Groves (6-20), 4-0.
4. Eureka (16-5) vs. Fox (7-15), 4:30 p.m.
5. Troy Buchanan (22-9) lost to Rock Bridge, 8-2.
6. Hillsboro (20-8) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10), 4:30 p.m.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (16-6) def. Francis Howell (19-4), 4-3.
8. Marquette (14-9) def. Lindbergh (17-9), 6-1.
9. Lafayette (14-9) was idle.
10. Lindbergh (17-9) lost to Marquette (14-9), 6-1.

Small school schools - 10/3
1. St. Dominic (20-4) def. Ursuline (6-19), 6-0.
2. Sullivan (14-10) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-10) at Hillsboro (20-8), 4:30 p.m.
4. Borgia (9-7) was idle.
5. Notre Dame (11-8) was idle.
6. St. Pius X (14-8) def. Perryville (3-8), 4-2.
7. Westminster (14-5) was idle.
8. Valley Park (10-9) lost to Lutheran South (9-13), 7-4.
9. Union (13-8) lost to Silex (6-5), 11-1.
10. Winfield (13-9) vs. Elsberry, 4:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

