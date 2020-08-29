|Large school schools - 8/28
|1. Northwest Cedar Hill (1-2) vs. Logan-Rogersville at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell Central (1-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (0-1), 2 p.m.
|3. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (1-0) at St. Dominic (0-1), 4 p.m.
|5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|9. Hillsboro (0-3) vs. Bolivar at Sullivan, 6:45 p.m.
|10. Fort Zumwalt East (1-0) vs. St. Charles West (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 8/28
|1. Sullivan (2-0) vs. Eldon, 3:15 p.m.
|2. Borgia (1-0) vs. Camdenton at Union, 3 p.m.
|3. Wright City (0-0) was idle.
|4. Warrenton (0-0) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
|6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (0-1) vs. Troy Buchanan (1-0), 4 p.m.
|9. Pacific (1-2) vs. Capital City at Sullivan, 6:45 p.m.
|10. Winfield (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
