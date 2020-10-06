 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 10/5
1. Washington (16-4) vs. Timberland (9-9), 4:30 p.m.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (12-4) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (13-5) was idle.
4. Eureka (6-0) was idle.
5. Lafayette (7-0) was idle.
6. Fox (12-5) at Jackson, 4:15 p.m.
7. Webster Groves (6-1) vs. Summit (4-2), 4:15 p.m.
8. Fort Zumwalt South (12-6) at Francis Howell Central (12-9), 4:15 p.m.
9. Summit (4-2) at Webster Groves (6-1), 4:15 p.m.
10. Oakville (4-2) at Parkway West (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/5
1. Warrenton (13-5) at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
2. Sullivan (16-7) vs. Lutheran South (3-2), 4:30 p.m.
3. St. Dominic (10-11) was idle.
4. Owensville (14-7) at Cuba, 4:30 p.m.
5. St. Pius X (8-3) was idle.
6. Borgia (7-6) was idle.
7. Rosati-Kain (2-0) at Notre Dame (1-3), 4 p.m.
8. Lutheran South (3-2) at Sullivan (16-7), 4:30 p.m.
9. Winfield (10-10) vs. Elsberry, 4:30 p.m.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9) at Hillsboro (16-7), 4:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports