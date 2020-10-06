|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. Washington (16-4) vs. Timberland (9-9), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (12-4) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (13-5) was idle.
|4. Eureka (6-0) was idle.
|5. Lafayette (7-0) was idle.
|6. Fox (12-5) at Jackson, 4:15 p.m.
|7. Webster Groves (6-1) vs. Summit (4-2), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Fort Zumwalt South (12-6) at Francis Howell Central (12-9), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Summit (4-2) at Webster Groves (6-1), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Oakville (4-2) at Parkway West (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. Warrenton (13-5) at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (16-7) vs. Lutheran South (3-2), 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (10-11) was idle.
|4. Owensville (14-7) at Cuba, 4:30 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (8-3) was idle.
|6. Borgia (7-6) was idle.
|7. Rosati-Kain (2-0) at Notre Dame (1-3), 4 p.m.
|8. Lutheran South (3-2) at Sullivan (16-7), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Winfield (10-10) vs. Elsberry, 4:30 p.m.
|10. Windsor (Imperial) (10-9) at Hillsboro (16-7), 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.