|Large school schools - 9/28
|1. Washington (25-3) def. Borgia (8-6), 15-0.
|2. Eureka (16-4) def. Parkway West (14-8), 5-2.
|3. Summit (17-3) def. Oakville (14-9), 3-2.
|4. Francis Howell (18-3) was idle.
|5. Troy Buchanan (21-7) def. Holt (2-19), 19-0.
|6. Marquette (11-7) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-11), 11-8.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-6) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (14-8) vs. Kirkwood (7-13), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Lindbergh (15-8) was idle.
|10. Mehlville (13-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/28
|1. Sullivan (11-8) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (17-4) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (18-8) def. Seckman (14-9), 10-0.
|4. Borgia (8-6) lost to Washington (25-3), 15-0.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (11-10) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (13-7) lost to Fredericktown (4-2), 10-9.
|7. Notre Dame (11-7) lost to Parkway North (12-6), 9-1.
|8. Valley Park (9-7) was idle.
|9. Westminster (13-3) def. Lutheran South (8-12), 11-1.
|10. Union (12-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.