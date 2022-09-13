|Large school schools - 9/12
|1. Washington (17-2) def. Webster Groves (3-8), 16-1.
|2. Eureka (11-2) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-5), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Marquette (9-3) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (13-4) def. Sullivan (5-4), 6-3.
|5. Summit (9-2) def. Holt (1-13), 15-0.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3) def. Hickman, 11-7.
|7. Parkway South (7-5) lost to Lindbergh (10-3), 7-1.
|8. Parkway West (5-4) was idle.
|9. Oakville (6-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (8-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/12
|1. Sullivan (5-4) lost to Troy Buchanan (13-4), 6-3.
|2. Hillsboro (11-4) lost to Lafayette (7-5), 9-1.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-7) def. St. Pius X (7-4), 13-1.
|4. St. Dominic (11-4) def. Warrenton (4-4), 6-2.
|5. St. Pius X (7-4) lost to Windsor (Imperial) (6-7), 13-1.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-11) lost to Lafayette (7-5), 15-0.
|7. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (4-4) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (4-4) lost to St. Dominic (11-4), 6-2.
|10. Winfield (8-3) def. St. Charles West (0-9), 20-8.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.