 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/12
1. Washington (17-2) def. Webster Groves (3-8), 16-1.
2. Eureka (11-2) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-5), 4:30 p.m.
3. Marquette (9-3) was idle.
4. Troy Buchanan (13-4) def. Sullivan (5-4), 6-3.
5. Summit (9-2) def. Holt (1-13), 15-0.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (7-3) def. Hickman, 11-7.
7. Parkway South (7-5) lost to Lindbergh (10-3), 7-1.
8. Parkway West (5-4) was idle.
9. Oakville (6-4) was idle.
10. Francis Howell (8-3) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/12
1. Sullivan (5-4) lost to Troy Buchanan (13-4), 6-3.
2. Hillsboro (11-4) lost to Lafayette (7-5), 9-1.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (6-7) def. St. Pius X (7-4), 13-1.
4. St. Dominic (11-4) def. Warrenton (4-4), 6-2.
5. St. Pius X (7-4) lost to Windsor (Imperial) (6-7), 13-1.
6. Incarnate Word (2-11) lost to Lafayette (7-5), 15-0.
7. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
8. Valley Park (4-4) was idle.
9. Warrenton (4-4) lost to St. Dominic (11-4), 6-2.
10. Winfield (8-3) def. St. Charles West (0-9), 20-8.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (10-1)12. Eureka (7-1)23. Marquette (5-1)44. Troy Buchanan (10…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/61. Washington (10-1) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-2), 10-0.2. Eureka (7-1) def. Summit (6-2), 3-2.3. Marquette (5-1) wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News