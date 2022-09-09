|Large school schools - 9/8
|1. Washington (11-2) def. Fort Zumwalt South (4-5), 12-1.
|2. Eureka (7-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (6-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (12-2) def. Timberland (5-3), 7-5.
|5. Summit (6-2) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) was idle.
|7. Parkway South (5-3) vs. Lafayette (4-5), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Parkway West (5-3) lost to Lindbergh (7-3), 5-1.
|9. Oakville (6-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (7-3) def. Francis Howell North (2-5), 11-0.
|Small school schools - 9/8
|1. Sullivan (5-3) def. Hermann (1-6), 15-0.
|2. Hillsboro (10-3) def. Perryville (1-5), 7-0.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (5-4) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (7-3) def. Tolton Catholic, 12-5.
|5. St. Pius X (6-2) def. Festus (1-5), 6-2.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-8) lost to Lutheran South (2-4), 7-2.
|7. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (4-3) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (3-3) def. St. Charles West (0-7), 13-3.
|10. Winfield (5-2) def. North Point (3-8), 5-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.