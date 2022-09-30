|Large school schools - 9/29
|1. Washington (25-3) at Fort Zumwalt North (10-13), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (16-5) lost to Marquette (12-7), 6-1.
|3. Summit (18-3) def. Parkway South (13-11), 1-0.
|4. Francis Howell (19-3) def. Troy Buchanan (21-8), 5-0.
|5. Troy Buchanan (21-8) lost to Francis Howell (19-3), 5-0.
|6. Marquette (12-7) def. Eureka (16-5), 6-1.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (15-6) def. Francis Howell North (2-20), 11-0.
|8. Lafayette (14-9) was idle.
|9. Lindbergh (16-8) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-12), 5-0.
|10. Mehlville (14-4) def. Affton (3-12), 17-0.
|Small school schools - 9/29
|1. Sullivan (11-8) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (18-4) def. Incarnate Word (6-17), 6-2.
|3. Hillsboro (19-8) was idle.
|4. Borgia (8-7) lost to Union (13-7), 7-0.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (11-10) vs. Pacific (12-10), 4:30 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (13-7) was idle.
|7. Notre Dame (11-7) vs. Rosati-Kain (5-10), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Valley Park (10-7) vs. Cor Jesu (8-9), 4 p.m.
|9. Westminster (13-3) was idle.
|10. Union (13-7) def. Borgia (8-7), 7-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.