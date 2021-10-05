|Large school schools - 10/4
|1. Eureka (19-1) was idle.
|2. Washington (20-5) at Timberland (14-11), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Summit (23-2) def. Webster Groves (12-14), 12-2.
|4. Marquette (21-7) at Northwest Cedar Hill (12-11), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) def. Oakville (12-10), 11-8.
|6. Parkway South (18-7) def. Lindbergh (9-13), 10-4.
|7. Hillsboro (20-5) at Windsor (Imperial) (15-5), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Lafayette (14-10) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (19-7) def. Fort Zumwalt South (13-11), 11-0.
|10. Oakville (12-10) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (19-7), 11-8.
|Small school schools - 10/4
|1. Sullivan (17-6) at Lutheran South (11-8), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) vs. Hillsboro (20-5), 4:30 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (14-9) was idle.
|4. Valley Park (17-1) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (11-10) def. Bowling Green, 5-4.
|6. St. Charles (14-8) at Fort Zumwalt East (7-8), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Lutheran South (11-8) vs. Sullivan (17-6), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (10-11) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (10-9) vs. Perryville (4-9), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Winfield (11-10) was idle.