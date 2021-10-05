 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 10/4
1. Eureka (19-1) was idle.
2. Washington (20-5) at Timberland (14-11), 4:15 p.m.
3. Summit (23-2) def. Webster Groves (12-14), 12-2.
4. Marquette (21-7) at Northwest Cedar Hill (12-11), 4:30 p.m.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (19-7) def. Oakville (12-10), 11-8.
6. Parkway South (18-7) def. Lindbergh (9-13), 10-4.
7. Hillsboro (20-5) at Windsor (Imperial) (15-5), 4:30 p.m.
8. Lafayette (14-10) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (19-7) def. Fort Zumwalt South (13-11), 11-0.
10. Oakville (12-10) lost to Fort Zumwalt West (19-7), 11-8.
Small school schools - 10/4
1. Sullivan (17-6) at Lutheran South (11-8), 4:30 p.m.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) vs. Hillsboro (20-5), 4:30 p.m.
3. St. Dominic (14-9) was idle.
4. Valley Park (17-1) was idle.
5. Warrenton (11-10) def. Bowling Green, 5-4.
6. St. Charles (14-8) at Fort Zumwalt East (7-8), 4:15 p.m.
7. Lutheran South (11-8) vs. Sullivan (17-6), 4:30 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (10-11) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (10-9) vs. Perryville (4-9), 4:30 p.m.
10. Winfield (11-10) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News