|Large school schools - 9/9
|1. Washington (14-1) def. Francis Howell North (7-6), 9-0.
|2. Francis Howell (8-4) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (9-1) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (7-2) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (8-3), 9-4.
|5. Eureka (6-2) vs. Grain Valley at Grain Valley, 12:30 a.m.
|6. Summit (4-4) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-6) at Ozark, 2:15 p.m.
|8. Lindbergh (6-5) was idle.
|9. Lafayette (5-2) was idle.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (2-6) at Kickapoo, 2:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/9
|1. Sullivan (4-4) at Republic (1-0), 2:15 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (7-4) vs. TBD at Ballparks National, 4 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (7-4) def. Union (6-5), 13-1.
|4. St. Pius X (1-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (7-2) was idle.
|6. Notre Dame (1-5) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (6-5) was idle.
|8. Union (6-5) lost to St. Dominic (7-4), 13-1.
|9. Valley Park (5-1) was idle.
|10. Borgia (5-2) at Vienna, 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.