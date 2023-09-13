|Large school schools - 9/12
|1. Washington (18-1) def. Kirkwood (2-7), 15-0.
|2. Francis Howell (9-5) lost to Troy Buchanan (10-2), 2-0.
|3. Hillsboro (12-2) def. Webster Groves (7-5), 13-2.
|4. Troy Buchanan (10-2) def. Francis Howell (9-5), 2-0.
|5. Eureka (7-4) def. Parkway South (7-3), 6-5.
|6. Summit (6-6) lost to Hillsboro (12-2), 10-0.
|7. Marquette (3-8) lost to Jackson, 8-2.
|8. Lindbergh (8-6) lost to Washington (18-1), 6-3.
|9. Lafayette (8-2) def. Incarnate Word (2-8), 15-0.
|10. Fort Zumwalt West (5-9) def. Fox (0-7), 14-1.
|Small school schools - 9/12
|1. Sullivan (6-7) def. Owensville (2-7), 11-4.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (8-5) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (9-4) def. Lutheran St. Charles (3-6), 13-3.
|4. St. Pius X (1-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (8-2) def. Parkway North (5-7), 9-0.
|6. Notre Dame (1-6) was idle.
|7. Warrenton (7-6) def. St. Charles (3-6), 15-0.
|8. Union (7-5) def. Hermann (0-7), 10-0.
|9. Valley Park (6-1) def. Bayless (4-4), 12-3.
|10. Borgia (7-3) def. Tolton Catholic, 5-4.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.