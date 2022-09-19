 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/18
1. Washington (20-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (13-3) was idle.
3. Marquette (9-5) was idle.
4. Troy Buchanan (15-5) was idle.
5. Summit (12-3) was idle.
6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) was idle.
7. Parkway South (9-7) was idle.
8. Parkway West (10-6) was idle.
9. Oakville (9-7) was idle.
10. Francis Howell (11-3) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/18
1. Sullivan (8-7) was idle.
2. Hillsboro (12-7) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (7-8) was idle.
4. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (10-5) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (3-12) was idle.
7. Borgia (6-3) was idle.
8. Valley Park (7-6) was idle.
9. Warrenton (5-5) was idle.
10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

