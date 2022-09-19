|Large school schools - 9/18
|1. Washington (20-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (13-3) was idle.
|3. Marquette (9-5) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (15-5) was idle.
|5. Summit (12-3) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt West (9-4) was idle.
|7. Parkway South (9-7) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (10-6) was idle.
|9. Oakville (9-7) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (11-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/18
|1. Sullivan (8-7) was idle.
|2. Hillsboro (12-7) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (7-8) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (13-4) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (10-5) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (3-12) was idle.
|7. Borgia (6-3) was idle.
|8. Valley Park (7-6) was idle.
|9. Warrenton (5-5) was idle.
|10. Winfield (9-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.