Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/12
1. Troy Buchanan (7-0) vs. Blair Oaks, 12 a.m.
2. Fort Zumwalt West (7-1) vs. Cape Girardeau Central at Arnold A.A., 12 a.m.
3. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-3) vs. Winfield (7-4) at Francis Howell Central, 11 a.m.
4. Francis Howell Central (6-4) vs. Washington (6-4), 4 p.m.
5. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
8. Summit (0-0) was idle.
9. Holt (4-4) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt North (1-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/12
1. Sullivan (5-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (3-2) was idle.
3. Winfield (7-4) vs. Washington (6-4) at Francis Howell Central, 1:30 p.m.
4. Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
6. Rosati-Kain (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (3-0) was idle.
8. Warrenton (3-3) was idle.
9. Jefferson (4-1) was idle.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (4-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

