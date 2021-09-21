|Large school schools - 9/20
|1. Eureka (14-1) def. Kirkwood (2-9), 15-7.
|2. Summit (16-1) def. Lindbergh (5-8), 17-0.
|3. Marquette (15-5) lost to Oakville (9-6), 3-2.
|4. Washington (13-5) was idle.
|5. Parkway South (10-3) vs. Lafayette (9-7), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Troy Buchanan (9-6) was idle.
|7. Oakville (9-6) def. Marquette (15-5), 3-2.
|8. Hillsboro (12-5) vs. Incarnate Word (5-7), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell Central (13-4) def. St. Dominic (12-4), 17-10.
|10. Timberland (10-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/20
|1. Sullivan (12-4) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-5), 4:30 p.m.
|2. St. Dominic (12-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (13-4), 17-10.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-4) was idle.
|4. Lutheran South (7-3) def. Lutheran St. Charles (2-8), 16-1.
|5. Nerinx Hall (6-1) def. Ursuline (5-6), 4-1.
|6. Incarnate Word (5-7) at Hillsboro (12-5), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Valley Park (12-1) vs. Affton (1-7) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
|8. New Haven (6-5) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (5-6) lost to Nerinx Hall (6-1), 4-1.
|10. Winfield (5-5) was idle.