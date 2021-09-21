 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/20
1. Eureka (14-1) def. Kirkwood (2-9), 15-7.
2. Summit (16-1) def. Lindbergh (5-8), 17-0.
3. Marquette (15-5) lost to Oakville (9-6), 3-2.
4. Washington (13-5) was idle.
5. Parkway South (10-3) vs. Lafayette (9-7), 4:30 p.m.
6. Troy Buchanan (9-6) was idle.
7. Oakville (9-6) def. Marquette (15-5), 3-2.
8. Hillsboro (12-5) vs. Incarnate Word (5-7), 4:30 p.m.
9. Francis Howell Central (13-4) def. St. Dominic (12-4), 17-10.
10. Timberland (10-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/20
1. Sullivan (12-4) at Fort Zumwalt West (9-5), 4:30 p.m.
2. St. Dominic (12-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (13-4), 17-10.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (12-4) was idle.
4. Lutheran South (7-3) def. Lutheran St. Charles (2-8), 16-1.
5. Nerinx Hall (6-1) def. Ursuline (5-6), 4-1.
6. Incarnate Word (5-7) at Hillsboro (12-5), 4:30 p.m.
7. Valley Park (12-1) vs. Affton (1-7) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
8. New Haven (6-5) was idle.
9. Ursuline (5-6) lost to Nerinx Hall (6-1), 4-1.
10. Winfield (5-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

