Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/4
1. Marquette (4-2) was idle.
2. Summit (8-0) was idle.
3. Troy Buchanan (4-5) was idle.
4. Eureka (7-0) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (3-2) was idle.
6. Lafayette (3-4) was idle.
7. Webster Groves (4-4) was idle.
8. Washington (5-2) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-3) at Francis Howell Central, 3 p.m.
9. Fox (5-4) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (5-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/4
1. Sullivan (4-2) was idle.
2. Warrenton (1-4) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (3-3) was idle.
4. Winfield (2-4) was idle.
5. St. Pius X (1-3) was idle.
6. Lutheran South (2-1) was idle.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (2-1) was idle.
8. Rosati-Kain (0-4) was idle.
9. Borgia (2-3) was idle.
10. Incarnate Word (3-5) lost to Francis Howell Central (7-1), 10-5.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

