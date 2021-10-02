 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/1
1. Eureka (19-1) was idle.
2. Summit (21-2) at Seckman (9-12), 4:30 p.m.
3. Washington (20-5) was idle.
4. Marquette (20-7) def. Troy Buchanan (16-9), 1-0.
5. Parkway South (17-7) def. Parkway North (12-5), 12-1.
6. Hillsboro (19-5) at St. Pius X (10-8), 6 p.m.
7. Oakville (12-9) was idle.
8. Troy Buchanan (16-9) lost to Marquette (20-7), 1-0.
9. Francis Howell Central (18-6) def. Winfield (10-10), 5-1.
10. Parkway North (12-5) lost to Parkway South (17-7), 12-1.
Small school schools - 10/1
1. Sullivan (16-6) lost to Fatima, 5-3.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (14-8) at Webster Groves (11-13), 4:30 p.m.
4. Valley Park (17-1) was idle.
5. Warrenton (10-10) def. Ursuline (7-9), 7-5.
6. Winfield (10-10) lost to Parkway West (11-7), 15-11.
7. St. Charles (13-7) was idle.
8. Ursuline (7-9) lost to Warrenton (10-10), 7-5.
9. Incarnate Word (10-11) was idle.
10. St. Pius X (10-8) vs. Hillsboro (19-5), 6 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

