|Large school schools - 9/25
|1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
|2. Summit (19-1) was idle.
|3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.
|4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette (12-7) at Lakeview Park, 10:30 a.m.
|5. Parkway South (14-4) def. East Carter, 17-7.
|6. Troy Buchanan (15-7) def. Timberland (11-7), 10-3.
|7. Oakville (11-6) was idle.
|8. Hillsboro (14-5) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
|10. Timberland (11-7) lost to Troy Buchanan (15-7), 10-3.
|Small school schools - 9/25
|1. Sullivan (15-4) was idle.
|2. St. Dominic (12-5) at Tolton Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4) was idle.
|4. Lutheran South (8-4) was idle.
|5. Nerinx Hall (7-2) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (6-8) vs. Festus (6-11), 9:45 a.m.
|7. Valley Park (14-1) was idle.
|8. New Haven (7-6) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (6-7) was idle.
|10. Winfield (9-6) def. Wright City (6-8), 13-1.