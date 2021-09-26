 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/25
1. Eureka (16-1) was idle.
2. Summit (19-1) was idle.
3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.
4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette (12-7) at Lakeview Park, 10:30 a.m.
5. Parkway South (14-4) def. East Carter, 17-7.
6. Troy Buchanan (15-7) def. Timberland (11-7), 10-3.
7. Oakville (11-6) was idle.
8. Hillsboro (14-5) was idle.
9. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
10. Timberland (11-7) lost to Troy Buchanan (15-7), 10-3.
Small school schools - 9/25
1. Sullivan (15-4) was idle.
2. St. Dominic (12-5) at Tolton Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (14-4) was idle.
4. Lutheran South (8-4) was idle.
5. Nerinx Hall (7-2) was idle.
6. Incarnate Word (6-8) vs. Festus (6-11), 9:45 a.m.
7. Valley Park (14-1) was idle.
8. New Haven (7-6) was idle.
9. Ursuline (6-7) was idle.
10. Winfield (9-6) def. Wright City (6-8), 13-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

