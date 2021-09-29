|Large school schools - 9/28
|1. Eureka (17-1) def. Parkway South (16-5), 7-4.
|2. Summit (20-1) at Marquette (17-7), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Washington (17-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (5-11), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Marquette (17-7) vs. Summit (20-1), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Parkway South (16-5) lost to Eureka (17-1), 7-4.
|6. Hillsboro (15-5) vs. Cor Jesu (3-12) at AfftonAA, 4:30 p.m.
|7. Oakville (11-7) def. Seckman (9-10), 16-1.
|8. Troy Buchanan (15-7) lost to Francis Howell (8-8), 15-6.
|9. Francis Howell Central (15-6) def. Holt (3-12), 15-3.
|10. Parkway North (10-3) def. Westminster (6-7), 15-4.
|Small school schools - 9/28
|1. Sullivan (15-5) vs. Pacific (7-10), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (14-5) at Lutheran South (9-7), 4:15 p.m.
|3. St. Dominic (13-7) def. Elsberry, 5-3.
|4. Valley Park (15-1) def. Hancock (1-7), 17-0.
|5. Warrenton (7-9) was idle.
|6. Winfield (10-7) def. Orchard Farm (6-7), 23-3.
|7. St. Charles (11-7) def. St. Charles West (4-11), 11-1.
|8. Ursuline (7-7) was idle.
|9. Incarnate Word (8-10) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (8-8) vs. Herculaneum (3-11), 4 p.m.