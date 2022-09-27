 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/26
1. Washington (23-3) was idle.
2. Eureka (15-4) lost to Francis Howell (17-3), 19-5.
3. Summit (15-3) at Kirkwood (6-12), 4:30 p.m.
4. Francis Howell (17-3) def. Eureka (15-4), 19-5.
5. Troy Buchanan (19-7) was idle.
6. Marquette (10-7) was idle.
7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-5) was idle.
8. Lafayette (13-7) vs. Lindbergh (14-7), 4:30 p.m.
9. Lindbergh (14-7) at Lafayette (13-7), 4:30 p.m.
10. Mehlville (12-4) def. Webster Groves (6-16), 16-11.

Small school schools - 9/26
1. Sullivan (11-8) def. Rolla, 6-3.
2. St. Dominic (16-4) def. Winfield (10-6), 9-8.
3. Hillsboro (17-8) def. Jefferson (7-10), 16-5.
4. Borgia (8-5) at Pacific (11-10), 4:30 p.m.
5. Windsor (Imperial) (10-10) lost to Farmington (19-8), 13-11.
6. St. Pius X (12-6) vs. De Soto (3-12), 4 p.m.
7. Notre Dame (10-6) lost to Ursuline (5-14), 7-6.
8. Valley Park (8-7) vs. Nerinx Hall (3-6), 4 p.m.
9. Westminster (11-3) was idle.
10. Union (11-7) def. North County (1-4), 15-6.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

