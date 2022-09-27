|Large school schools - 9/26
|1. Washington (23-3) was idle.
|2. Eureka (15-4) lost to Francis Howell (17-3), 19-5.
|3. Summit (15-3) at Kirkwood (6-12), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Francis Howell (17-3) def. Eureka (15-4), 19-5.
|5. Troy Buchanan (19-7) was idle.
|6. Marquette (10-7) was idle.
|7. Fort Zumwalt West (14-5) was idle.
|8. Lafayette (13-7) vs. Lindbergh (14-7), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Lindbergh (14-7) at Lafayette (13-7), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Mehlville (12-4) def. Webster Groves (6-16), 16-11.
|Small school schools - 9/26
|1. Sullivan (11-8) def. Rolla, 6-3.
|2. St. Dominic (16-4) def. Winfield (10-6), 9-8.
|3. Hillsboro (17-8) def. Jefferson (7-10), 16-5.
|4. Borgia (8-5) at Pacific (11-10), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (10-10) lost to Farmington (19-8), 13-11.
|6. St. Pius X (12-6) vs. De Soto (3-12), 4 p.m.
|7. Notre Dame (10-6) lost to Ursuline (5-14), 7-6.
|8. Valley Park (8-7) vs. Nerinx Hall (3-6), 4 p.m.
|9. Westminster (11-3) was idle.
|10. Union (11-7) def. North County (1-4), 15-6.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.