Large School schools - 10/14
1. Holt (24-2) at Timberland (12-11), 4:15 p.m.
2. Troy Buchanan (20-3) vs. Jefferson City, 4:30 p.m.
3. Summit (16-3) vs. Pattonville (12-10), 4:30 p.m.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5) was idle.
5. Oakville (17-4) was idle.
6. Seckman (20-6) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-3) vs. Lafayette (11-8), 4:30 p.m.
8. Eureka (15-6) at Pacific (14-9), 4:30 p.m.
9. Webster Groves (16-8) at Lutheran South (11-13), 4:15 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (18-9) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/14
1. Sullivan (20-5) vs. Rock Bridge, 5 p.m.
2. Wright City (21-4) at Francis Howell (3-16), 5 p.m.
3. Borgia (18-6) at St. Dominic (11-13), 4:30 p.m.
4. Rosati-Kain (13-6) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (14-6) was idle.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (11-7) at Fort Zumwalt East (15-6), 4:15 a.m.
7. Valley Park (12-9) vs. Jefferson (11-9), 4:30 p.m.
8. Warrenton (16-9) at Francis Howell Central (18-8), 4:15 p.m.
9. St. Pius X (13-6) vs. DuBourg (6-8) at Francis Park, 4:30 p.m.
10. Pacific (14-9) vs. Eureka (15-6), 4:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

