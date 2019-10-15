|Large School schools - 10/14
|1. Holt (24-2) at Timberland (12-11), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Troy Buchanan (20-3) vs. Jefferson City, 4:30 p.m.
|3. Summit (16-3) vs. Pattonville (12-10), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5) was idle.
|5. Oakville (17-4) was idle.
|6. Seckman (20-6) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-3) vs. Lafayette (11-8), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Eureka (15-6) at Pacific (14-9), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Webster Groves (16-8) at Lutheran South (11-13), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (18-9) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/14
|1. Sullivan (20-5) vs. Rock Bridge, 5 p.m.
|2. Wright City (21-4) at Francis Howell (3-16), 5 p.m.
|3. Borgia (18-6) at St. Dominic (11-13), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Rosati-Kain (13-6) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (14-6) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (11-7) at Fort Zumwalt East (15-6), 4:15 a.m.
|7. Valley Park (12-9) vs. Jefferson (11-9), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Warrenton (16-9) at Francis Howell Central (18-8), 4:15 p.m.
|9. St. Pius X (13-6) vs. DuBourg (6-8) at Francis Park, 4:30 p.m.
|10. Pacific (14-9) vs. Eureka (15-6), 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.