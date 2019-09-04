|Large School schools - 9/3
|1. Troy Buchanan (7-0) vs. Francis Howell (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Marquette (2-0) vs. Mehlville (0-2) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7:45 p.m.
|3. Hillsboro (2-0) vs. Ritenour (0-2) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7:45 p.m.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (2-0) vs. Pattonville (0-1) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7:45 p.m.
|5. Holt (1-0) vs. Seckman (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|8. Seckman (1-1) at Holt (1-0), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0) at Jefferson (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Francis Howell Central (3-1) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/3
|1. Sullivan (0-0) was idle.
|2. St. Charles (1-0) vs. St. Charles West (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Union (0-0) was idle.
|4. Rosati-Kain (1-0) vs. Trinity (0-1), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Borgia (0-0) was idle.
|6. Lutheran South (0-0) vs. Hancock (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Notre Dame (0-0) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (2-3) at Cor Jesu (1-0), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Hancock (0-0) at Lutheran South (0-0), 4:15 p.m.
|10. De Soto (0-0) vs. North County (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.