|Large School schools - 8/30
|1. Troy Buchanan (1-0) vs. St. Dominic (0-1), 2 p.m.
|2. Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|3. Hillsboro (0-0) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (0-0) was idle.
|5. Holt (0-0) was idle.
|6. Oakville (0-0) vs. Liberty North at Chesterfield AA, 8:15 p.m.
|7. Eureka (0-0) vs. Piedmont (Okla.) at Chesterfield AA, 8:15 p.m.
|8. Seckman (1-0) vs. Farmington (0-1) at Farmington Sports Complex, 4:30 p.m.
|9. Northwest Cedar Hill (0-0) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
|Small School schools - 8/30
|1. Sullivan (0-0) was idle.
|2. St. Charles (0-0) was idle.
|3. Union (0-0) was idle.
|4. Rosati-Kain (0-0) at Ladue (0-0), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|5. Borgia (0-0) was idle.
|6. Lutheran South (0-0) vs. North County (0-0), 4:30 p.m.
|7. Notre Dame (0-0) vs. St. Pius X (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|8. St. Dominic (0-1) at Troy Buchanan (1-0), 2 p.m.
|9. Hancock (0-0) was idle.
|10. De Soto (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.