Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/18
1. Holt (10-1) vs. Eureka (10-4) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
2. Troy Buchanan (10-2) was idle.
3. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) was idle.
4. Oakville (6-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
5. Hillsboro (10-5) vs. Parkway South (10-4) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) at Windsor (Imperial) (4-7), 4:15 p.m.
7. Francis Howell Central (9-4) was idle.
8. Seckman (12-4) at De Soto (4-11), 4:30 p.m.
9. Timberland (9-3) vs. Fox (2-6) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
10. Parkway South (10-4) vs. Hillsboro (10-5) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 7 p.m.
Small School schools - 9/18
1. Sullivan (10-0) was idle.
2. Summit (9-2) vs. Webster Groves (8-4) at Kirkwood Athletic Association, 5 p.m.
3. Borgia (9-3) vs. Pacific (8-5), 4:15 p.m.
4. Lutheran South (7-5) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (5-1) was idle.
6. St. Charles (4-3) was idle.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (5-3) was idle.
8. Metro (5-1) at Maplewood-RH (3-2), 4 p.m.
9. Valley Park (5-3) vs. Affton (3-6) at AfftonAA, 4 p.m.
10. Warrenton (5-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments