|Large School schools - 10/15
|1. Holt (25-2) was idle.
|2. Troy Buchanan (21-3) at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
|3. Summit (16-4) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-5) was idle.
|5. Oakville (17-4) was idle.
|6. Seckman (20-6) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-3) was idle.
|8. Eureka (16-6) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (17-8) at Fox (9-13), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (18-9) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/15
|1. Sullivan (20-6) was idle.
|2. Wright City (22-4) was idle.
|3. Borgia (18-6) was idle.
|4. Rosati-Kain (13-6) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (14-6) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-7) vs. O'Fallon Christian (5-15) at Ozzie Smith Park, 4:15 p.m.
|7. Valley Park (12-9) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (16-9) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (13-6) was idle.
|10. Pacific (15-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.