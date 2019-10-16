Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 10/15
1. Holt (25-2) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (21-3) at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
3. Summit (16-4) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-5) was idle.
5. Oakville (17-4) was idle.
6. Seckman (20-6) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-3) was idle.
8. Eureka (16-6) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (17-8) at Fox (9-13), 4:15 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (18-9) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/15
1. Sullivan (20-6) was idle.
2. Wright City (22-4) was idle.
3. Borgia (18-6) was idle.
4. Rosati-Kain (13-6) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (14-6) was idle.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-7) vs. O'Fallon Christian (5-15) at Ozzie Smith Park, 4:15 p.m.
7. Valley Park (12-9) was idle.
8. Warrenton (16-9) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (13-6) was idle.
10. Pacific (15-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

