|Large School schools - 9/13
|1. Holt (6-0) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (9-2) vs. Perryville (4-4) at Arnold A.A., 5 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (9-1) at Liberty (Wentzville) (2-7), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Marquette (7-3) at Kickapoo, 6 p.m.
|5. Hillsboro (8-2) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-2) vs. North County (5-3) at Sullivan, 3:15 p.m.
|7. Oakville (4-0) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (7-3) vs. Lee's Summit West at Republic, 7:30 p.m.
|9. Summit (6-0) was idle.
|10. Timberland (7-2) at Fort Zumwalt North (2-5), 4:15 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/13
|1. Sullivan (7-0) vs. Wright City (6-2) at Campbell-Chapman SC (Sullivan), 3:15 p.m.
|2. St. Charles (3-2) at Fort Zumwalt East (3-3), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Borgia (5-3) was idle.
|4. Rosati-Kain (3-3) vs. Seckman (9-3) at Arnold A.A., 5 p.m.
|5. Lutheran South (6-2) vs. Capital City at Sullivan, 3:30 p.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (2-4) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (3-2) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (5-4) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (2-1) was idle.
|10. Metro (4-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.