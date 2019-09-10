|Large School schools - 9/9
|1. Holt (4-0) was idle.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (5-1) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (7-1) was idle.
|4. Marquette (4-2) vs. Seckman (5-3), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Hillsboro (6-1) vs. St. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-0) was idle.
|7. Oakville (2-0) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (4-1) was idle.
|9. Summit (4-0) at Fox (0-2), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Timberland (5-1) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/9
|1. Sullivan (2-0) was idle.
|2. St. Charles (2-0) was idle.
|3. Borgia (5-2) vs. Webster Groves (3-2) at Plymouth Field, 4 p.m.
|4. Rosati-Kain (2-0) was idle.
|5. Lutheran South (3-1) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1), 4:15 p.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (2-1) at Clopton (0-0), 5 p.m.
|7. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (3-3) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) at Lutheran South (3-1), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Metro (3-0) at Gateway Science Academy (0-3), 4 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.