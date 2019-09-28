Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/27
1. Oakville (13-2) was idle.
2. Holt (13-2) at Jefferson City, 4:30 p.m.
3. Troy Buchanan (16-3) vs. Truman at Liberty North, 1:30 p.m.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-3) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (15-3) was idle.
6. Seckman (15-5) was idle.
7. Summit (14-2) was idle.
8. Timberland (9-7) at Liberty North, 1:30 p.m.
9. Eureka (12-5) was idle.
10. Webster Groves (10-6) at Liberty (KC), 1:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 9/27
1. Sullivan (15-2) was idle.
2. Wright City (13-2) vs. Hazelwood Central (7-6) at Fort Zumwalt North, 3 p.m.
3. Borgia (13-4) was idle.
4. Incarnate Word (9-4) was idle.
5. Lutheran South (9-6) was idle.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (8-4) at Trinity (0-15), 4:30 p.m.
8. Metro (9-1) vs. Cleveland (3-4) at Mathews-Dickey, 4 p.m.
9. Valley Park (8-6) at Bayless (2-11), 4 p.m.
10. Warrenton (10-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

