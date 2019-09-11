|Large School schools - 9/10
|1. Holt (5-0) vs. Francis Howell North (1-5), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Fort Zumwalt West (6-1) vs. Francis Howell (1-6), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (8-1) at Francis Howell Central (4-2), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Marquette (4-3) vs. Cor Jesu (3-2), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Hillsboro (7-1) at Festus (3-5), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-1) at Oakville (3-0), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Oakville (3-0) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-1), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Francis Howell Central (4-2) vs. Troy Buchanan (8-1), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Summit (5-0) vs. Parkway Central (1-4), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Timberland (5-2) at Fort Zumwalt East (3-1), 4:15 p.m.
|Small School schools - 9/10
|1. Sullivan (3-0) at Owensville (1-2), 4:30 p.m.
|2. St. Charles (2-1) vs. Warrenton (4-3), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Borgia (5-2) was idle.
|4. Rosati-Kain (2-0) vs. O'Fallon Christian (2-2), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Lutheran South (4-1) at Parkway North (1-6), 4:15 p.m.
|6. O'Fallon Christian (2-2) at Rosati-Kain (2-0), 4:15 p.m.
|7. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (4-3) at St. Charles (2-1), 4:15 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) vs. Trinity (0-6), 4:15 p.m.
|10. Metro (3-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.