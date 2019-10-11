|Large School schools - 10/10
|1. Holt (22-2) at Francis Howell (2-15), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|2. Oakville (17-4) vs. Parkway South (15-10), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (19-3) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5) at Francis Howell North (6-17), 4:15 p.m.
|5. Seckman (20-6) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (21-3) was idle.
|7. Summit (15-4) at Lindbergh (6-14), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|8. Eureka (15-6) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (14-6) was idle.
|10. Cor Jesu (10-6) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/10
|1. Wright City (21-3) at Wellsville, 5 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (20-5) vs. Rolla, 4:30 p.m.
|3. Borgia (18-4) at Incarnate Word (14-6), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (11-6) vs. O'Fallon Christian (6-14), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
|5. Incarnate Word (14-6) vs. Borgia (18-4), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Rosati-Kain (13-6) at Nerinx Hall (2-12), 5:45 p.m.
|7. Valley Park (12-8) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (16-8) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (12-6) was idle.
|10. Pacific (14-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.