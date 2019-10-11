Red October special: Subscribe now
Large School schools - 10/10
1. Holt (22-2) at Francis Howell (2-15), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
2. Oakville (17-4) vs. Parkway South (15-10), 4:15 p.m.
3. Troy Buchanan (19-3) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-5) at Francis Howell North (6-17), 4:15 p.m.
5. Seckman (20-6) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (21-3) was idle.
7. Summit (15-4) at Lindbergh (6-14), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
8. Eureka (15-6) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (14-6) was idle.
10. Cor Jesu (10-6) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/10
1. Wright City (21-3) at Wellsville, 5 p.m.
2. Sullivan (20-5) vs. Rolla, 4:30 p.m.
3. Borgia (18-4) at Incarnate Word (14-6), 4:30 p.m.
4. Lutheran St. Charles (11-6) vs. O'Fallon Christian (6-14), 4:15 p.m (postponed).
5. Incarnate Word (14-6) vs. Borgia (18-4), 4:30 p.m.
6. Rosati-Kain (13-6) at Nerinx Hall (2-12), 5:45 p.m.
7. Valley Park (12-8) was idle.
8. Warrenton (16-8) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (12-6) was idle.
10. Pacific (14-8) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.