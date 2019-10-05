Red October special: Subscribe now
Large School schools - 10/4
1. Oakville (16-3) was idle.
2. Holt (19-2) vs. Waynesville at Killian SC (Springfield), 12:45 a.m.
3. Troy Buchanan (19-3) at Marquette (14-11), 4:30 p.m.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-4) was idle.
5. Seckman (17-6) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-3) was idle.
7. Summit (15-3) was idle.
8. Cor Jesu (9-5) was idle.
9. Eureka (14-6) was idle.
10. Webster Groves (12-6) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/4
1. Sullivan (17-4) vs. Liberty (KC) at Cooper Sports Complex, 12:45 a.m.
2. Wright City (17-2) was idle.
3. Borgia (15-4) was idle.
4. Lutheran St. Charles (10-5) vs. St. Charles West (4-12), 4:15 p.m.
5. Brentwood (11-5) at Valley Park (11-6), 4:15 p.m.
6. Incarnate Word (13-6) was idle.
7. Lutheran South (11-11) was idle.
8. St. Pius X (10-5) vs. Perryville (8-5), 4 p.m.
9. Pacific (12-8) was idle.
10. Warrenton (15-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

