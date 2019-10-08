|Large School schools - 10/7
|1. Holt (21-2) was idle.
|2. Oakville (16-3) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (19-3) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-4) was idle.
|5. Seckman (18-6) at Festus (12-15), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (21-3) at Cor Jesu (9-6), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Summit (15-3) at Jackson, 4:30 p.m.
|8. Eureka (14-6) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (13-6) vs. Parkway West (9-9) at Plymouth Field, 4 p.m.
|10. Cor Jesu (9-6) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (21-3), 4:15 p.m.
|Small School schools - 10/7
|1. Wright City (20-3) at Hermann (2-11), 4:30 p.m.
|2. Sullivan (19-5) at Lutheran South (11-12), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Borgia (15-4) was idle.
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (10-5) at McCluer North (5-12), 4 p.m.
|5. Incarnate Word (13-6) was idle.
|6. Rosati-Kain (12-6) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (12-6) vs. Ladue (4-10), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Warrenton (15-7) at Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m.
|9. St. Pius X (11-6) vs. Hancock (9-10), 4 p.m.
|10. Pacific (13-8) vs. Washington (6-12) at Lakeview Park, 4:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.