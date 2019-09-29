|Large School schools - 9/28
|1. Oakville (13-2) was idle.
|2. Holt (14-2) vs. Rock Bridge, 10 a.m.
|3. Troy Buchanan (16-3) was idle.
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-3) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt West (15-3) vs. Neelyville, 9:45 a.m.
|6. Seckman (15-5) was idle.
|7. Summit (14-2) was idle.
|8. Timberland (9-7) was idle.
|9. Eureka (12-5) was idle.
|10. Webster Groves (10-6) was idle.
|Small School schools - 9/28
|1. Sullivan (15-2) was idle.
|2. Wright City (15-2) vs. Winfield (9-8) at Fort Zumwalt North, 12:15 a.m.
|3. Borgia (13-4) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (10-4) at Festus (12-11), 9:45 a.m.
|5. Lutheran South (9-6) was idle.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (8-4) was idle.
|8. Metro (9-1) was idle.
|9. Valley Park (8-6) was idle.
|10. Warrenton (12-6) vs. Calvary Lutheran at Warrenton, 1 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.