Large School schools - 9/26
1. Oakville (13-2) at Seckman (15-5), 4:15 p.m.
2. Holt (13-1) at Francis Howell North (6-10), 4:15 p.m.
3. Troy Buchanan (14-3) was idle.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (17-3) at Pattonville (9-8), 4 p.m.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (15-3) at Francis Howell (1-12), 4:15 p.m.
7. Summit (14-2) at Parkway North (3-13), 4:15 p.m.
8. Timberland (9-5) was idle.
9. Eureka (12-5) was idle.
10. Webster Groves (8-6) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/26
1. Sullivan (15-2) vs. Pacific (10-7), 4:30 p.m.
2. Wright City (12-2) was idle.
3. Borgia (13-4) was idle.
4. Incarnate Word (9-4) at St. Joseph's (6-5), 4:15 p.m.
5. Lutheran South (9-6) was idle.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (7-4) was idle.
8. Metro (8-1) vs. Soldan (0-3) at Jim Edmonds Cardinal Care Fiel, 4 p.m.
9. Valley Park (7-6) was idle.
10. Warrenton (10-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

