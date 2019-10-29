|Large School schools - 10/28
|1. Holt (27-3) was idle.
|2. Troy Buchanan (22-4) was idle.
|3. Summit (17-5) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) was idle.
|5. Oakville (19-5) was idle.
|6. Seckman (21-7) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-4) vs. Webster Groves (21-9) at Seckman, 3:45 p.m.
|8. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (21-9) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-4) at Seckman, 3:45 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (20-10) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/28
|1. Sullivan (24-6) vs. St. Dominic (14-14), 5 p.m.
|2. Wright City (23-5) was idle.
|3. Borgia (18-7) was idle.
|4. Rosati-Kain (15-7) was idle.
|5. Incarnate Word (18-6) at Cape Notre Dame (27-5), 7 p.m.
|6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-8) was idle.
|7. Valley Park (13-10) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (16-10) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (15-7) was idle.
|10. Pacific (17-12) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.