Large School schools - 10/28
1. Holt (27-3) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (22-4) was idle.
3. Summit (17-5) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) was idle.
5. Oakville (19-5) was idle.
6. Seckman (21-7) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-4) vs. Webster Groves (21-9) at Seckman, 3:45 p.m.
8. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (21-9) vs. Northwest Cedar Hill (26-4) at Seckman, 3:45 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (20-10) was idle.
Small School schools - 10/28
1. Sullivan (24-6) vs. St. Dominic (14-14), 5 p.m.
2. Wright City (23-5) was idle.
3. Borgia (18-7) was idle.
4. Rosati-Kain (15-7) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (18-6) at Cape Notre Dame (27-5), 7 p.m.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-8) was idle.
7. Valley Park (13-10) was idle.
8. Warrenton (16-10) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (15-7) was idle.
10. Pacific (17-12) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

