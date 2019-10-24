Team up with us for 99¢
Large School schools - 10/23
1. Holt (26-3) vs. Rock Bridge (26-6), 4 p.m.
2. Troy Buchanan (22-4) was idle.
3. Summit (17-5) was idle.
4. Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) was idle.
5. Oakville (19-5) at Northwest Cedar Hill (25-4), 4 p.m.
6. Seckman (21-7) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (25-4) vs. Oakville (19-5), 4 p.m.
8. Eureka (17-7) was idle.
9. Webster Groves (21-8) at Marquette (17-13), 4 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (20-10) vs. Cape Notre Dame (27-5) at Cape Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Small School schools - 10/23
1. Sullivan (23-6) vs. Mexico (18-10), 5 p.m.
2. Wright City (23-5) was idle.
3. Borgia (18-7) was idle.
4. Rosati-Kain (15-7) vs. Incarnate Word (17-6) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
5. Incarnate Word (17-6) vs. Rosati-Kain (15-7) at AfftonAA, 4:15 p.m.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (12-8) was idle.
7. Valley Park (13-10) was idle.
8. Warrenton (16-10) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (15-7) vs. East Carter (21-6) at Three Rivers CC, 4:30 p.m.
10. Pacific (17-12) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

