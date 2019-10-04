|Large School schools - 10/3
|1. Oakville (16-3) vs. Lindbergh (5-12), 4:15 p.m.
|2. Holt (17-2) was idle.
|3. Troy Buchanan (18-3) vs. Francis Howell North (6-14), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Fort Zumwalt West (21-4) was idle.
|5. Seckman (17-6) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-3) vs. Kirkwood (8-14), 4:15 p.m.
|7. Summit (15-3) was idle.
|8. Cor Jesu (9-5) was idle.
|9. Eureka (14-6) vs. Marquette (14-10), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Webster Groves (12-6) was idle.
|Small School schools - 10/3
|1. Sullivan (16-3) at Reeds Spring, 5 p.m.
|2. Wright City (17-2) vs. Clopton (1-3), 4:30 p.m.
|3. Borgia (15-4) vs. Union (9-10), 4 p.m.
|4. Lutheran St. Charles (9-5) at Trinity (1-18), 4:30 p.m.
|5. Brentwood (11-4) vs. Gateway Science Academy (1-7), 4:15 p.m.
|6. Incarnate Word (13-6) vs. Hancock (9-9), 4 p.m.
|7. Lutheran South (11-9) at Festus (12-14), 4:30 p.m.
|8. St. Pius X (10-5) was idle.
|9. Pacific (11-8) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (10-10), 4:30 p.m.
|10. Warrenton (15-6) vs. Orchard Farm (8-10), 4:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.