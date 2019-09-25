Subscribe for 99¢
Large School schools - 9/24
1. Oakville (11-2) at Marquette (10-9), 4:30 p.m.
2. Holt (12-1) vs. Troy Buchanan (13-3), 4:15 p.m.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (16-3) vs. Parkway West (6-6), 4 p.m.
5. Fort Zumwalt West (14-3) vs. Francis Howell North (6-9), 4:15 p.m.
6. Seckman (14-4) was idle.
7. Summit (12-2) vs. Borgia (12-4), 4:15 p.m.
8. Timberland (9-4) vs. Washington (4-7) at Lakeview Park, 4:30 p.m.
9. Eureka (11-5) was idle.
10. Webster Groves (8-5) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/24
1. Sullivan (14-2) at New Haven (4-8), 4:30 p.m.
2. Wright City (12-2) vs. Mark Twain, 4:30 p.m.
3. Borgia (12-4) at Summit (12-2), 4:15 p.m.
4. Incarnate Word (8-3) was idle.
5. Lutheran South (9-6) at Notre Dame (6-5), 4 p.m.
6. Lutheran St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
7. St. Pius X (6-3) at Jefferson (5-5), 4:30 p.m.
8. Metro (7-1) was idle.
9. Valley Park (7-6) at Orchard Farm (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
10. Warrenton (9-6) at Winfield (7-7), 4:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

