Large School schools - 9/21
1. Holt (10-1) was idle.
2. Troy Buchanan (13-2) vs. Poplar Bluff, 2 p.m.
3. Fort Zumwalt West (12-3) was idle.
4. Oakville (9-2) vs. Sullivan (13-2) at Binder Park, 2:45 p.m.
5. Hillsboro (11-5) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (15-2) vs. Francis Howell Central (12-5), 3 p.m.
7. Francis Howell Central (12-5) at Northwest Cedar Hill (15-2), 3 p.m.
8. Seckman (13-4) was idle.
9. Timberland (9-4) was idle.
10. Parkway South (10-5) was idle.
Small School schools - 9/21
1. Sullivan (13-2) vs. Oakville (9-2) at Binder Park, 2:45 p.m.
2. Summit (10-2) was idle.
3. Borgia (11-3) was idle.
4. Lutheran South (8-5) was idle.
5. Incarnate Word (7-3) vs. Warrenton (8-6) at St. Charles CC, 3 p.m.
6. St. Charles (4-7) vs. Washington (4-7) at St. Charles CC, 1 p.m.
7. Lutheran St. Charles (7-4) vs. St. Charles West (3-7) at Fort Zumwalt East, 9 a.m.
8. Metro (6-1) was idle.
9. Valley Park (7-3) at St. Pius X (3-3), 11 a.m.
10. Warrenton (8-6) vs. Incarnate Word (7-3) at St. Charles CC, 3 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

